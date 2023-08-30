OROFINO, Idaho - A brushfire in Orofino sparked Tuesday evening and spread to around 50 acres, causing nearby residents to evacuate and put others on standby. Authorities announced Wednesday that six homes and multiple outbuildings were lost in the fire.
According to Idaho Department of Lands, the Hospital Fire in Clearwater County began at around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 in the area of Dent Bridge Road and Wixon Heights. Evacuations were issued to residents of Wixon Heights and Lakeview, while those in the area of Bartlett and Alpine were advised to leave or be prepared to do so quickly.
A Red Cross shelter was opened at the old junior high school on Michigan Avenue.
Numerous nearby agencies responded to support firefighting efforts. Aided by rainfall, firefighters were able to stop the forward progress of the fire and are beginning mop-up. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dent Bridge Road was back open just after 7 p.m., though other evacuated areas remained closed. As of Wednesday morning, Wixon Heights residents were allowed back into the area with identification. Only residents are allowed entry to the area at this time.
Those using Dent Bridge Road are asked to use extreme caution as suppression efforts continue. Slow moving or parked firefighting vehicles and equipment are present, as well as firefighters. Be careful and alert when passing through.
Power has been restored to the area, though lines are still being repaired.
Orofino Police Department shared their thanks to the community Wednesday morning, stating, "Thank you to every single person who assisted last night and today for the devastating fire. We are so grateful and once again humbled by the support of this town and community, and it makes us so proud to serve here."
For those wanting to aid victims of the fire, OPD has set up a charity account at Lewis Clark Credit Union to receive donations under Orofino Fire. Additionally, Caliber Coffee is teaming up for a big fundraiser to help families impacted by the fire, and donations can be made at their coffee stand.