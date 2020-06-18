Wenatchee fire

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A fire burning west of Wenatchee is currently estimated at 60 acres and is continuing to grow. 

Additional air and ground resources are being requested, including structure protection engines. 

According to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the fire is burning grass and brush and has gone to a third alarm. 

Fire near Wenatchee 6/18/2020

