UPDATE: JULY 23 AT 5:43 P.M.

Level 2 (get ready to go) evacuation notices are in place east of Park Rapids.

Here's a map of the evacuation area from Stevens County Sheriff's Office:

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

COLVILLE, Wash. - A wildfire east of Colville has State Route-20 closed down in both directions. 

WSDOT says there's no estimate on when the highway will reopen. 

