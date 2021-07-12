UPDATE: JULY 12 AT 10:25 A.M.
Now burning around 78,000 acres, the Snake River Complex grew significantly overnight and forced more evacuation orders in nearby communities.
New evacuation orders are in place for homes along the Snake River, residents on Zaza road north of Soldier Meadow and west of Waha road, including Redbird and Waha Lake. Residents of the Deer Creek area, the community of Forest, and north of Hoover Ridge are also under evacuations.
It is not clear from the last update what level of evacuations these areas are currently under.
For those who have to flee their homes, The Red Cross has a shelter set up Echo Hills Church in Lewiston.
Since Sunday, the main bulk of the fire merged with the Hoover Ridge Fire and continues to spread to the south to the Salmon River.
Fire crews are still focusing their efforts on protecting structures along the Snake and Salmon rivers Monday, they said the north end near Waha is their highest priority.
UPDATE: JULY 11 AT 10:24 A.M.
The Snake River Complex Fire grew throughout the night, burning around 54,000 acres at last update.
Fire crews do not have confidence in containment at this point and expect the fires to be active throughout the day.
Evacuation orders haven't changed since last update. Crews are focused on slowing the spread towards the Waha and Forest communities. Structures in the Waha and Redbird areas are threatened.
There's a public meeting Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at Normal Hill campus to discuss plans moving forward.
Crews ask that everyone avoid the Snake River between Heller Bar and Sandal Gulch to make room for air units to resupply.
Here's the new map of the complex's active areas.
UPDATE: JULY 10 AT 11:50 A.M.
The complex of fires is now reported at nearly 40,000 acres and is completely uncontained.
Increased fire activity near Zara Road has prompted evacuation orders along the Snake River and for residents on Zaza road north of Soldier Meadow and west of Waha road, including Redbird and Waha Lake.
Residents of the Deer Creek area, the community of Forest, and north of Hoover Ridge are under level 2 "get ready to go" orders.
There are temporary flight restrictions over the complex. No one is permitted to fly over the area whether their aircraft is manned or unmanned.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Three separate fires burning in Western Idaho near the Idaho-Washington border are now being combined to be called the Snake River Complex, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.
The fires being grouped together are the Captain John Creek Fire, the Shovel Fire, and the Hoover Ridge Fire.
Right now, the complex is an estimated 20,000 acres in total, and is approximately 30 miles south of Lewiston.