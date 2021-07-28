2021 has already been an unprecedented year for fires. According to the Department of Natural Resources there have been more than double the amount of fires than Washington's ten-year average.
"Last year we know that the west coast was hit hard,” DNR Commissioner Hilary Franz said. “Labor Day's firestorms unprecedented 620,000 acres burned in 72-hours right here in Washington state, we lost a little boy’s life, we had an entire town burn down.”
Firefighters are pushed to the brink, going from fire to fire for weeks at a time, doing a job not many have the courage to do. That's why a young boy and his baby Yoda, from Oregon (a bit closer than a galaxy far, far away) are showing up for those who show up for all of us.
"A little boy, Carver who was five at the time and six, sent – I get goose bumps you guys – sent this note and Yoda,” Franz said. "It says thank you firefighters, here is a friend for you in case you get lonely, love Carver."
Living up to his name, baby Yoda has been well traveled, making the trip to some of the worst fires on the west coast.
"The Yoda has traveled to many fires already, which is amazing but I wish there weren't so many fires he has traveled to. Nevada, Oregon, Colorado, California, Iowa,” Franz said.
Earning a badge at each stop along the way, baby Yoda has been doing what he does best, giving hope.
"Please your prayers this is going to be a really tough fire season, and a lot of people are putting their lives on the line for every one of us,” Franz said
With the department of natural resources already reporting to nearly 1,400 wildfires in Washington, Commissioner Franz took a line from Yoda himself.
"May the force be with you right now; we so desperately need our force to be working with us and we need our people to be sound and safe in those forests."