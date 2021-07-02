Fire Mode
Phillip Ohnemus

UPDATE: JUNE 2 AT 3:19 P.M.

Fire crews say the fire has been extinguished and they are mopping up. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews are working to control a house fire on the south hill.

Crews say the house is abandoned and no one is inside when they arrived. 

Regal street is currently closed down from 53rd Ave. to 55th Ave.

No word on the cause yet. Crews are investigating. 

Tags