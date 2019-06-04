GRANT COUNTY - A wildfire that ignited near the Wanapum Dam continues to burn 5,000 acres.
Firefighters say a significant night shift is in place to provide point protection.
There are about 400 personnel and two fire bosses, multiple helicopters, one air tanker, and air attack working to fight flames.
No homes have been reported as damaged.
Road closures remain in effect.
A Red Cross evacuation shelter is located at the Royal City Intermediate School. Food, water, and a shelter for anyone in an evacuation zone is available.
The Grant County Fairgrounds is open for sheltering livestock. They have bedding and water available but no feed.
Public lands near the area have been closed.