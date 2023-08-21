SPOKANE, Wash. - The Air Quality Alert issued to Central and Eastern Washington has been extended through noon on Wednesday due to southwesterly winds increasing smoke in the region.
⚠️Air quality alert extended through noon on Wednesday for all counties in Central and Eastern WA. Stay indoors, use air filters, and go elsewhere for cleaner air if needed.— Ecology - Central Region (@ecyCentral) August 21, 2023
Keep an eye on conditions: https://t.co/R66wrCULSZ
DIY a clean air fan: https://t.co/UyjuKw9Hty pic.twitter.com/BOk3nbOOoK
The National Weather Service advises taking these safety measures during an Air Quality alert:
- Stay Informed. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite weather news station
- Stay inside if possible, particularly if you have respiratory concerns or other health problems, are a senior or child
- If you must go out, try to limit the amount of time you are out to strictly essential activities
- Minimize your use of items that increase pollution, such as cars, gas powered lawn mowers and other vehicles
- Do not burn debris or other items during an air quality alert
To check the current AQI and see the latest forecast, visit the Washington Smoke Information blog.