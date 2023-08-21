SPOKANE, Wash. - The Air Quality Alert issued to Central and Eastern Washington has been extended through noon on Wednesday due to southwesterly winds increasing smoke in the region.

The National Weather Service advises taking these safety measures during an Air Quality alert:

  • Stay Informed. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite weather news station
  • Stay inside if possible, particularly if you have respiratory concerns or other health problems, are a senior or child
  • If you must go out, try to limit the amount of time you are out to strictly essential activities
  • Minimize your use of items that increase pollution, such as cars, gas powered lawn mowers and other vehicles
  • Do not burn debris or other items during an air quality alert

To check the current AQI and see the latest forecast, visit the Washington Smoke Information blog.