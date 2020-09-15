SPOKANE, Wash. - After thick smoke covered the Pacific Northwest and forced a 24-hour suspension of flights, Alaska Airlines will be lifting off again in Spokane and Portland.
According to the airline, the suspension allowed time for new safety protocol to be implemented, which directs employees to work a reduced number of hours outside when there's poor air quality.
Operations in Portland and Spokane are scheduled to resume at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Horizon will also be resuming operations at both airports but at a reduced capacity.
Employee exposure will be limited in order to keep their air intake below unhealthy levels. They will also be given access to personal protective equipment, such as N95 masks.
