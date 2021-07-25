UPDATE: JULY 25, 10:20 PM
All evacuations are now downgraded for the Hardesty Valley/Otter Creek Fire.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said people living in the area should remain vigilant and ready to leave if conditions change.
UPDATE: JULY 25, 9:05 PM
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has minimized level 3 evacuations for the Otter Creek Fire.
Level 3 evacuations are still in place for people living in the area from N. Hardesty Road on the west, to N. Bruce Road on the east, and E. Valley Road on the south, to E. Elk to Hwy. Road on the north.
People living just outside of this area should be prepared to leave if conditions change or the fire intensifies.
Elk to Highway Road is CLOSED between N. Hardesty Road and Collins Road.
UPDATE: JULY 25, 8:40 PM
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has issued an updated level 3 evacuation map seen below:
Level two evacuations have also been put in place for this area of E. Oregon Road, N. Bruce Road, and N Hardesty Lane.
The Otter Creek Fire is burning around 30 acres.
UPDATE: JULY 25, 7:26 PM
According to fire officials, the fire is burning 30 acres.
Level 3 evacuations are in place from N. Hardesty Rd. to Bruce Rd. and on S. Elk Highway Rd. to E. Valley Lane and Valley Road.
If you live in the area, you need to leave now.
Level two evacuations have also been put in place for this area of E. Oregon Road, N. Bruce Road, and N Hardesty Lane.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: JULY 25, 6:00 PM
ELK, Wash. - Fire crews are responding to a brush fire on E. Valley Lane near Elk.
Smoke plumes are visible from nearby.
This is a developing story, KHQ has crews on the way.