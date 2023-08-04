POST FALLS, Idaho — All evacuations and restrictions on the Parkway Fire were lifted Sunday morning, according to Kootenai County Fire and Rescue.

There will still be firefighters working on this fire for a few days and temporary signs will be placed to slow traffic down on Riverview and inside Q’uemlin Park in Post Falls. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue says the park will remain closed to the public on Sunday.

The Idaho Department of Lands will be handling all further information releases regarding this incident.

Updated on August 5 at 7:31 p.m.

Evacuations for the Parkway Fire updated Saturday with some areas lowering to Level 1 (Get Ready) and Level 2 (Get Set) and others rising to Level 3 (Go Now!).

If you live in Kootenai County and are wanting to get alerts and updates on the fire conditions, visit this website HERE to sign up.

Updated on August 4 at 8:43 p.m.

Evacuations have been downgraded to a level 1 (GET SET) and 2 (GET READY).

Kootenai County Fire Rescue released that their crews, along with Idaho Department of Lands air and ground crews, are still working aggressively on the fire.

They have estimated the Parkway fire to be at 20 acres in size. They are beginning to gain containment and are making significant impact.

There are no new evacuations at this time and are working to protect all the structures in the area.

They will be providing another update at 9:00 p.m.

Updated August 4 at 7:10 p.m.

The level 3 evacuation is still issued. People in the area need to leave immediately. There is a Red Cross evacuation center open at the Mullan Trail Elementary School.

The fire has increased to 18 acres and there are about 20 - 30 homes in the area threatened by the fire. The fire is still at 0% containment.

We have learned that this was originally two separate fires that have combined into one. It is still estimated to be about 16 acres big.

Updated August 4 at 5:27 p.m.

A level 3 evacuation has been issued for people living in the Riverview Terrace area.

If you live within any of these evacuation boundaries, a shelter has been set up at the Mullan Trail Elementary School at 300 W Cherry Ave.

Idaho Department of Lands has estimated that the Parkway Fire has burned 16 acres. The fire is within 200 feet on homes.

There are two fire crews, three engines and a dozer on scene.

Updated on August 4 at 4:16 p.m.

Officials released that Local that there are level 1 and 2 evacuations for the areas around the fire.

Kootenai County Emergency Management has stated that residents within the boundary of the map are under a level 1 and 2 evacuation.

Level 2 means "GET READY"

Updated on August 4 at 4:03 p.m.

A brush fire has sparked near Q'emiln Park in Post Falls.

Fire crews are on scene are and fighting this fire. There have been multiple reports from people passing by.

Black smoke is clearly visible from I-90.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.