Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to near 105. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...We are going into the hottest days of this advisory this Tuesday and Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&