UPDATE: JULY 23 AT 8 A.M.
The Goddard Road Fire near Rice, Washington is now 45% contained.
All Level 3 evacuations have been dropped to Level 2.
State mobilization resources are being demobilized and sent to other fires.
UPDATE: JULY 22 AT 8:30 A.M.
The Goddard Road Fire is burning 784 acres and is 25% contained.
Level 2 and 3 evacuations remain in place.
UPDATE: JULY 21 AT 1 P.M.
A Red Cross evacuation shelter is set up at the Kettle Falls Middle School for those who are evacuated due to the Goddard Road Fire.
According to Stevens County Emergency Management, the address is 105 W 5th.
UPDATE: JULY 21 AT 9 A.M.
Crews are still working to contain the Goddard Road Fire in Stevens County. On Tuesday, a portion of the fire escaped containment lines, expanding to the north towards Pleasant Valley Road.
Crews will now work to strengthen the lines in those areas.
Evacuation orders have been expanded to Level 3 and Level 2 due to increase fire risk.
Overall, the fire is now burning 674 acres and is 25% contained. One structure has been lost.
UPDATE: JULY 20 AT 8:15 P.M.
The Goddard Road Fire jumped the containment line Tuesday afternoon due to winds.
UPDATE: JULY 18 AT 10:28 A.M.
The Goddard Road fire is burning over 300 acres in Stevens County. Containment is at 10%.
All level 3 (go now) evacuation orders have been dropped. Level 2 (get ready to go) are still in effect for Pleasant Valley to Goddard Roads, Orin Rice Road to Scatter Gun Road and Orin Rice Road to Chamberlain Road.
One structure has been lost to the fire.
UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 4:49 P.M.
Stevens County Sheriffs have issued additional level 2 (get ready to go) evacuations for anyone in the area of Chamberlin Road and Pleasant Valley Road.
UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 4:11 P.M.
22 homes are currently threatened, according to Stevens County Emergency Management.
A shelter is being set up at Evergreen School in Gifford.
The fire is burning over 50 acres.
UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 3:23 P.M.
Stevens County Sheriffs are now telling people in the area of Goddard Road and Pleasant Valley Road to evacuate immediately as the fire is growing rapidly.
Again, these are now level 3 (go now) evacuations. Leave now.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
RICE, Wash. - A fast moving wildfire in the area of Goddard Road and Pleasant Valley Road has put level 2 (get ready to go) evacuation orders in effect.
Stevens County Sheriff's Office sent out an emergency message saying residents in that area need to be ready to leave at a moments notice.