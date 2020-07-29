Update, July 29, 10:15 a.m.:
The Anglin Fire burning over 1,700 acres near Tonasket is now 50 percent contained and some evacuation orders have been reduced.
All Level 3 evacuations have been removed. A level 2 evacuation order remains in place for Rehmke Rd. south of Siwash Rd. and all roads connecting to Rehmke Rd. Level 1 evacuations are still in place for the Cayuse and Island Mtn. areas.
Update, July 28, 9:50 p.m.
TONASKET, Wash. - The Anglin Fire remains at 0% containment Tuesday night with approximately 1,800 acres burned.
According to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the Anglin Fire started on Monday, July 27 and quickly spread due to high temperatures, winds and low relative humidity. Firefighters from Okanogan County, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and numerous federal, state and local agencies continue to help with fire suppression.
Crews will continue to work overnight and expect to make additional progress.
Level three evacuations remain in place. The Okanogan County Fairgrounds and Tonasket Rodeo grounds are accepting pets and livestock.
One home has been damaged by the Anglin Fire and two outbuildings have been destroyed.
Dangerously high temperatures through the week and a cold front expected on Wednesday night through the day on Thursday continue to be a concern.
Crews in the area are also working to contain the Green Fire, which is burning approximately 800 acres and is 20% contained.
Update, July 28, 8:15 p.m.
TONASKET, Wash. - The Anglin Fire burning east of Tonasket is reportedly burning approximately 1,800 acres as of Tuesday evening.
Firefighters from Okanogan County, Washington State Department of Natural Resources and numerous federal, state and local agencies have been at the scene assisting with suppression.
Fire managers also called in multiple aircraft to help with firefighting efforts. The fire is currently 0% contained.
Level 3 evacuation orders remain in place for the area.
Update, July 28th, 3:07 p.m.
TONASKET, Wash. - Firefighters from Okanogan County, Washington State Department of Natural Resources and numerous federal, state and local agencies assisted with fire suppression well into Monday evening.
Fire managers also called in multiple aircraft to help with firefighting efforts. The fire is currently 0% contained.
According to Firefighters, One residence and two out buildings were lost.
Aircraft will be over the Anglin fire again on Tuesday. Level 3 evacuation orders are still in place. For current evacuation orders please see www.Okanegandem.org. Click on the incidents tab and locate the specific incident.
The Red Cross is currently coordinating with evacuated residents. There were no injuries reported. Okanagan County Fairgrounds and Tonasket Rodeo grounds are accepting pets and livestock.
Update, July 27, 9:45 p.m.:
TONASKET, Wash. - Level 3 evacuations remain in effect in Cayuse and Island Mountain areas as the Anglin Fire continues to burn an estimated 300 acres.
According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, several fires were reported along the north side of State Route 20 near milepost 273 to 270 on Monday, July 27. The Anglin Fire began burning rapidly to the north.
Okanogan County deputies were in the area and immediately started making evacuation notifications in Cayuse and Island Mountain areas.
Aircraft were diverted from the Green Fire, which is also burning Okanogan County. By 8:00 p.m., the Anglin Fire was estimated to be burning at 300 acres with structures reportedly lost.
The Red Cross has been activated and people affected by the fire needing shelter can call them at (509)670-5331. The Okanogan County Fair Grounds is also available for housing animals and can be contacted at (509)322-1621.
Previous Coverage:
TONASKET, Wash. - A rapidly-growing fire in Okanogan County has prompted Level 3 evacuations in the area Monday evening.
According Okanogan County Emergency Management, the evacuations are in place for the area near West Cayuse Road and Island Mt. Road east of Tonasket.
A portion of Highway 20 is also reportedly closed due to the Cayuse Fire, which is reportedly burning at 50 acres and is growing rapidly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.