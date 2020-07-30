BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho officials continue to investigate a series of roadside fires in North Idaho, saying recent fires in Boundary County are suspected to be linked to fires in Athol last week.
Investigators with the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office and Idaho Department of Lands also suspect arson is involved in roadside fires that emerged along Highway 95 between milepost 497-499 before 4 p.m.
The fires in boundary County are in addition to the series of roadside fires that occurred south of Athol on Thursday, July 23.
“These fires are more than a coincidence in my opinion,” said Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl. “Our primary focus is to stop these fires from getting out of control—there’s no telling what the impact could be from such damage. We continue to ask the public to contact us with any information that will help solve the origin of these fires.”
Anyone who may have info relating to these fires, such as having witnessed a vehicle parking alongside the highway during the time of the fires, or anyone who can provide tips should contact the Idaho Arson Hotline at 1-(877)-75-ARSON (27766). Callers can choose to remain anonymous.
