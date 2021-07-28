COLVILLE, Wash. - Baby Yoda has landed in Washington and is helping fight fires.
Baby Yoda has cheered on firefighters since 2020 when 5-year-old Carver sent a note with "The Child" to fire crews in Oregon.
Baby Yoda is in Colville with Washington State Commissioner of Lands Hilary Franz who visited crews at the Sherwood Fire on Wednesday.
The Sherwood Fire is burning 1,126 acres and is 30% contained.
Evacuations remain the same:
- Level 3: Cottonwood Road east of Drum Road west of Wilkinson Road
- Level 2: East of Wilkinson Road, including the Boardman housing area
An evacuation center is set up at the Wellpinit Elementary School.