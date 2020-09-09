The Red Cross says at any given moment, you should be prepared to leave if there are wildfires in your area. Of course, follow specific evacuations for your area, but here's what the Red Cross says to have in a survival kit:
- Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)
- Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)
- Flashlight
Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)
- Extra batteries (Similar item available in the Red Cross Store)
- Deluxe family first aid kit
- Medications (7-day supply) and medical items
- Multi-purpose tool
- Sanitation and personal hygiene items
- Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)
- Cell phone with chargers (Similar item available in the Red Cross Store)
- Family and emergency contact information
- Extra cash
- Emergency blanket
- Map(s) of the area
Also be sure to think about the needs of all family members and add specific supplies to your kit. This includes: Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, contact lenses, syringes, etc.), baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers), games and activities for children, two-way radios, pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, foot, pet carrier, bowl), extra set of house and car keys, manual can opener.
