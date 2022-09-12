SKYKOMISH, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire burning in Skyomish has burned 7,600 acres and has put Level 3 evacuations in place.
Right now, detours are in place and you're asked to drive with caution if you're in the area.
Last Updated: Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
Highway 2 between Index and Skyomish remained closed Sunday, due to the fast-moving Bolt Creek Fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
If you're planning on travelling to the west side of the Cascades today via I-90, you should expect additional traffic.
The Bolt Creek Fire has caused evacuations in southeast Snohomish County, including level 3, "go now," evacuations for Index.