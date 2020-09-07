OMAK, Wash.-
UPDATE: AUG. 7 at 11:20 A.M.
The Red Cross Northwest has stepped in to help respond to the Cold Springs Canyon/Pearl Hill Fire near Cameron Lake in Omak.
The Red Cross has established a Virtual Temporary Evacuation point to call for assistance. If you need help, call (509) 570-5331.
UPDATE: AUG. 7 AT 11 A.M.
Washington State Patrol has closed Highway 172 in both directions from Mansfield west to McNeil Canyon Road, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO). Use alternate routes and avoid the area completely if possible.
UPDATE: AUG. 7 at 10:15 A.M.
Level 3 evacuations are now in place for the entire town of Mansfield. All routes in and out of town are unsafe, according to the DCSO
Residents are asked to securely shelter in place if possible or to use the emergency shelter at the Mansfield School gym if they are unable to securely shelter in place.
UPDATE: AUG. 7 at 9:45 A.M.
State fire assistance has been called in to help with the Cold Springs Canyon/Pearl Hill Fire burning in Okanogan County. The The fire is estimated to be burning 8,000 acres and continues to grow.
DCSO said state mobilization was approved Monday morning.
Fire officials said it's threatening homes, crops and power lines and Level 3 evacuations continue to be in place.
Level 3 evacuations: East of Road K northeast, up to Strahl Canyon/Barker Canyon Road. Between US 2 and Pearl Hill.
Road closures: State Route 172 and State Route 17 have been closed east of Mansfield and from Bridgeport Hill Road to the South. Closures are due to low-to-zero visibility and fire activity, according to officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Five strike teams and air resources have been ordered by the Fire Protection Bureau.
UPDATE: AUG. 7 AT 8:25 A.M.
If you live in Grant County and received an alert to evacuate, the Grant County Sheriff's Office says to ignore it. This message was meant for Douglas County residents who may be impacted by the Cold Spring Canyon/Pearl Hill fire burning near Okanogan and Bridgeport.
UPDATE: AUG. 7 AT 8:15 A.M.
Crews say the Cold Springs Canyon/Pearl Hill fire near Cameron Lake in Omak is primarily burning between Road K Northeast and State Route 17, burning south towards State Route 172.
The fire is estimated to be burning approximately 8,000 acres.
A combination of level 2 and 3 evacuations are issued for people in the Hayes Road area and all residents east of Road H northeast towards State Route 17.
Current road closures include: State Route 17 from Bridgeport Hill Road east to Leahy Junction, Pearl Hill Road, Highland Orchard Road, Road P and Road 28 from Pearl hill Road at Hanford's residence to Road K and State Route 17.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Cold Springs Canyon/Pearl Hill fire is prompting Level 3 evacuations near Cameron Lake. That means "Go Now." Do not wait for door-to-door notification if you live in the area.
Homes located west of Timm Road along the Columbia River to State Route 17 and north on State Route 97 to Malott are under Level 3 evacuations.
Crews say the fire is burning on the Colville Reservation and is rapidly moving south towards the Columbia River. Meaning residents should evacuate towards State Route 17 and 97.
Approximately 60 homes have been evacuated so far. The American Red Cross has launched a Virtual Temporary Evacuation Point. Families in need of assistance should call 509-670-5331.
High winds are predicted to continue and increase throughout the morning.
It's unclear how many acres the fire has grown, or what started the flames.
This story is developing and will be updated once new information is available.
