Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS 35 TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. LOCAL GUSTS TO 50 MPH ALONG HIGHWAY 95. * WHERE...NORTHERN IDAHO INTO COEUR D'ALENE AND THE SPOKANE AREA AND NORTHEAST MOUNTAINS. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM PDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGE TO TREES AND LIMBS. TREES COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND POWER OUTAGES WILL LIKELY RESULT. LAKES WILL BECOME CHOPPY AND DANGEROUS TO BE ON. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. DIFFICULTY DRIVING HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ALONG EAST WEST ROADS IS EXPECTED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL COME WITH THE COLD FRONT THIS MORNING. STRONG GUSTY WINDS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE DAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A * DUST STORM WARNING FOR... ADAMS COUNTY IN EASTERN WASHINGTON... SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IN EASTERN WASHINGTON... NORTHWESTERN WHITMAN COUNTY IN EASTERN WASHINGTON... SOUTHWESTERN SPOKANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON... * UNTIL 215 PM PDT. * AT 1250 PM PDT, A DUST CHANNEL WAS 8 MILES NORTHEAST OF AYER, OR 27 MILES EAST OF CONNELL, MOVING SOUTHWEST AT 50 MPH. HAZARD...LESS THAN A QUARTER MILE VISIBILITY WITH STRONG WIND IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH. SOURCE...LAW ENFORCEMENT. IMPACT...DANGEROUS LIFE-THREATENING TRAVEL. * IMPACTED HIGHWAYS INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO INTERSTATE 90, HIGHWAY 395, STATE ROUTE 261, HIGHWAY 195, STATE ROUTE 26. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... COLFAX, RITZVILLE, LIND, ROSALIA, ST. JOHN, ENDICOTT, WASHTUCNA, MALDEN, HATTON, LAMONT, BATUM, STEPTOE, TOKIO, REVERE, LA CROSSE, RALSTON, THORNTON, PIZZRO, DUSTY AND WINONA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DUST STORMS LEAD TO DANGEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS WITH VISIBILITY REDUCED TO NEAR ZERO. IF DRIVING, AVOID DUST STORMS IF POSSIBLE. IF CAUGHT IN ONE, PULL OFF THE ROAD, TURN OFF YOUR LIGHTS AND KEEP YOUR FOOT OFF THE BRAKE. MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT DRIVE INTO A DUST STORM. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! &&

...WINDY AND DRY TODAY... .A STRONG COLD FRONT OUT OF CANADA WILL BRING VERY WINDY CONDITIONS ACROSS EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO. THERE WILL BE A BURST OF WIND IN THE MORNING ASSOCIATED WITH THE FRONT, AND THEN WINDY CONDITIONS WILL REMAIN THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE 10 TO 20 PERCENT. RAPID FIRE SPREAD WITH ANY NEW OR ONGOING FIRES IS EXPECTED. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR OKANOGAN VALLEY INTO THE WATERVILLE PLATEAU...COLUMBIA BASIN... CASCADE VALLEYS...SPOKANE AND PALOUSE AREAS... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 676 SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 677 CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 684 OKANOGAN/METHOW VALLEYS. * WINDS: NORTHEAST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. DOWN THE OKANOGAN VALLEY NORTHEAST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 10 TO 19 PERCENT. * IMPACTS: RAPID FIRE SPREAD OF ANY NEW OR ONGOING FIRES WILL BE POSSIBLE. HEED BURN BAN RESTRICTIONS. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&