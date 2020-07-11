A 10,000 acre brush fire has led to Level 2 evacuations for the town of Mansfield, located in Douglas County, WA. Those notices are in place for the Town of Mansfield and approximately 10 residences west of Mansfield.
Photos on scene of the 3 alarm #Road11Fire in #DouglasCounty updates to follow pic.twitter.com/OFE9GryDl9— Julie Caille (@julescaille) July 12, 2020
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, there are confirmed structure losses of outbuildings, but no residences at this time. Currently 10 aircraft have been assigned to the fire and one dozer in-route. Local Farmers are actively assisting response personnel by digging a fire line along the West end of Mansfield.
#Road11Fire Update: Air resources just arriving overhead. pic.twitter.com/kJlQ4UTalv— Julie Caille (@julescaille) July 12, 2020
SR 172 has been closed at Road B NE and SR 172, due to a shift in wind and fire direction. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and avoid the area to allow crews to work.
