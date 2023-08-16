NEWPORT, Wash. - One person is hospitalized and an RV is destroyed following a one-acre brush fire in Newport.
Just after 2 p.m. on Aug. 16 fire crews responded to a fully engulfed RV fire at the Old American Kampground that quickly spread to nearby brush. The grounds were evacuated and neighboring business sent their employees home early.
The fire is now fully contained after burning just over one acre. The owner of the RV was transported to the hospital. We do not their their condition at this time.
Residents of the campgrounds are safe to return home. The cause of this fire is under investigation.
Last Updated: Aug. 16 at 5:10 p.m.
STCU posted on Facebook that their Newport branch is under an evacuation notice and will remain closed until further notice. Online and mobile banking are still available.
