SPOKANE, Wash. — A level 3 evacuation has been issued for people living near the fire burning in Sunset Hill.
If you live near east of A Street, east of I-90 and north of Indian Canyon Golf Course.
The fire department is currently working to fight this fire.
Updated on August 3 on 3:03 p.m.
A brush fire has started near the Catalyst Housing on W Sunset Blvd.
Everyone in the building have been evacuated. Crews have blocked E Sunset Blvd to fight this fire. The fire putting off a thick cloud of smoke seen from people driving on I-90.
The fire is along S Rustle Street and there are crews actively fighting this fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.