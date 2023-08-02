CHENEY, Wash. — A brush fire burning in difficult terrain in northeast Cheney has forced the evacuation of about 20 homes.

Emergency evacuations orders apply to homes along West Anderson Road from Cheney Spokane Road and Columbia Plateau Trail.

The fire has burned about 8-10 acres according to Eric Keller, a spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources.

Train tracks running through the area have been shut down.

Aircraft resources are battling the fire, in addition to ground crews from Spokane County Fire District 3 and the Cheney Fire Department.

None of the responding agencies could confirm if any structures have been damaged, nor if there were any injuries.

Jets fighting the fire could be seen picking up water on Silver Lake, meaning all boaters should get off the lake as soon as possible. Additionally, people should avoid flying drones or other aircraft over the fire as firefighters use the sky to fight it.