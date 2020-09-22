DEER PARK, Wash. - Crews are working to extinguish a brushfire burning off of Highway 395 heading towards Deer Park.
According to Washington State Patrol, there is a homeless population in the area and it is believed that a campfire was the cause of the brushfire.
This marks the second fire that crews have responded to in the area on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Crews with the Department of Natural Resources appear to have a handle on the fire and no blockages or road closures are in effect.
