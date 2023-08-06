CLARK FORK, Idaho - The Buckskin 2 fire is burning an estimated 180 acres with 0% containment just eight miles south of Clark Fork.
The fire was initially reported on Aug. 4 around 9 p.m. between Twin Creek and Dry Creek. According to the Idaho Panhandle National Forest, "the fire is burning in steep challenging terrain that is covered in heavy fueling."
Level 1 evacuations (Be Ready!) have been issued for the residents of Twin Creek Road and Rearden Road in Clark Fork. At the ready level, it's recommended you have a plan in place in order to evacuate the area if a more significant threat occurs.
The intersection of USFS road 203 and 332, the intersection of 1021 and 332 along with roads 1533 and 306 in Clark Fork are closed due to this fire. UTV trail 77 is also closed as it goes right into the drainage where the fire is burning. You are encouraged to avoid the area.