UPDATE: JULY 12 AT 3:55 P.M.
The areas under level 1 (go now) evacuations are the Terrace Heights area north of Roza Hill Drive and East of North 57th Street. Level 2 (get ready) evacuations remain in place for East Pomona Road and residences north of Selah Creek east of State route 821.
UPDATE: JULY 12 AT 10:50 A.M.
The fire saw significant growth overnight, jumping from 7,000 to 12,000 acres.
Crews reported the fire at 50% containment Sunday evening. With growth and better mapping, that number has dropped to 10%.
Sunday evening updates from Yakima Valley Emergency Management said there were level 2 (get ready to go) evacuations in place for homes in the area of East Pomona Road east of Tipp Road and homes north of Selah Creek east of SR-821.
Monday, fire crews are working to establish a secure fire line along I-82 to keep the fire east of the highway.
UPDATE: JULY 11 AT 3:43 P.M.
The fire has continued to grow, now reported at 7,000 acres, and is spreading to the southeast.
Containment was last reported at 50%, with a handful of ground and air units still battling.
No structures have been lost.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Firefighters are battling a fast-moving wildfire in the Yakima area near I-82.
The fire is being called the Burbank Fire and has prompted Level 2 and 3 evacuations for the area north of Roza Hill Drive, east of North 57th, south of the Yakima Training Center and along Chapman Road.
All residents in that area are being told to be ready leave, and some have already been evacuated as the fire is making its way south towards Terrace Heights.
As Saturday night at 10:30 p.m., the fire is already estimated to be 5,000 acres in size, according to Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office.
"YTC Fire initially estimated the fire to be 300-400 acres. Due to winds, heavy fuels and dry conditions the fire spread rapidly and traveled in a southeasterly direction," a press release from Joint Base Lewis-McChord's Public Affairs Office said Saturday night. "At 8:30 pm, the fire had traveled through the canyon located between Yakima Ridge and Umtanum Ridge and had grown to approximately 5,000 acres. Multiple partnering agencies are involved in fighting the fire including Selah, Kittitas, Yakima, and Department of Natural Resources with air assets. YTC dozer crews are also engaged."
There is no word on what caused the fire, only that it started near I-82.