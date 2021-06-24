KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Beginning on June 25 at midnight, Kootenai will prohibit all residents from doing any burns except for recreational fires in an approved pit.
The burn restrictions come in response to the low humidity and extremely high temperatures that have swept across the inland northwest, causing high fire danger across the region.
The Northern Lakes Fire District outlines the restrictions and updates below:
RECREATIONAL FIRES
- While it is legal to have open outdoor recreational fires such as fire pits inside Kootenai County when weather conditions and air quality permits doing so, the fires must meet the following specific requirements:
- Outdoor recreational fires must not have a total fuel area greater than 3 feet in diameter and no more than 2 feet in height. They can only be used for pleasure, religious, ceremonial, cooking, warmth, or similar purposes.
- Recreational fires shall not be conducted within 25 feet of a structure or combustible material. Conditions that could cause a fire to spread within 25 feet of a structure shall be eliminated prior to ignition. Recreational fires in approved portable outdoor fireplaces shall not be conducted within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material.
- Fires shall be constantly attended to until the fire is extinguished. A minimum of one portable fire extinguisher with a minimum of 4-A rating or other methods of extinguishing a fire shall be available for immediate utilization.
FIREWORKS
- As the Fourth of July nears and the weather turns hotter and drier, please use “safe and sane” fireworks in gravel or asphalt areas away from vegetation and buildings. Safe and sane fireworks or “non-aerial common fireworks” remain near the ground and do not travel outside a 20-foot diameter. Safe and sane fireworks include cone fountains, sparklers, wheels, and whistles.
- Other fireworks, typically aerial ones, are illegal to shoot off in Idaho. Aerial fireworks present a huge risk for causing wildfires. While these kinds of fireworks may be purchased legally, Idaho law makes their use illegal. Illegal-use fireworks include bottle rockets, skyrockets, roman candles, firecrackers, missiles, parachutes, sky flyers, display shells, and aerial items.