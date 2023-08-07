POST FALLS, Idaho - An unattended campfire caused a brushfire which ballooned to 80 acres, prompting Level 3 evacuations for nearby residents and causing major damage to a Post Falls city park over the weekend.
Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, a fire was reported near Q'emilin Park, rapidly growing and threatening nearby homes and structures. Multiple agencies worked to suppress the blaze while evacuation levels rose. The Red Cross opening an emergency shelter at Mullan Trail Elementary school for residents forced to leave.
Due to persistent efforts, the firefighters were able to stop the fire's spread at 80 acres, lowering evacuations on Sunday and allowing residents to return. No structures were lost in the fire.
Investigators from the Idaho Department of Lands found a campfire ring at the source of the fire and determined it was likely left unattended after use. It was located around a quarter mile north of west Riverview Drive in a steep, rocky area of the park.
"This is a good example of why it is important to make sure your camp fire is 'dead out' by dousing it with water, stir up the coals, and douse it again," IDL advised. "If you can’t hold your hand to the coals, it’s not out!"
Investigators are looking for any information which could help determine who may have been involved with the campfire. If you have information, you're asked to call Post Falls Police Department at 208-773-3517 or email tips to detectives@postfallspolice.gov.
Stage II burn restrictions are officially in effect for the region, which means campfires, outdoor stove fires, smoking outside of designated areas, and operating motor vehicles off designated roads and trails is prohibited. Between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m., it is also unlawful to use a chainsaw or other combustion engine equipment; blasting, welding, or other flame-generating equipment; and explosives.
For more information on burn restrictions and exceptions, visit the Bureau of Land Management's website!