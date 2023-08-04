From Washington DNR:
COLVILLE – The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is banning all campfires on lands it manages throughout its Northeast Region starting 12:01 a.m. Friday as hot, dry summer weather has increased wildfire danger in the area.
Fire dangers are at very high or extreme levels across much of the six-county region. The restriction on campfires includes popular recreation destinations such as Chopaka Lake and Leader Lake in Okanogan County, as well as Dragoon Creek in Spokane County.
This restriction is a critical step to reduce potential wildfire ignition sources as fire dangers continue to stay elevated. Fuels across Eastern Washington remain dry, and critical fire weather is forecast for this weekend.
Campfires are now currently prohibited on all DNR-managed lands east of the Cascades. DNR’s Southeast Region implemented a similar restriction on July 13 that remains in effect.
For people recreating throughout the region on DNR-managed lands, propane or butane camp stoves and backpacking stoves are still allowed.
DNR’s Northeast region, headquartered in Colville, manages more than 560,000 acres of state trust and conservation lands in Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, and Spokane counties, as well as the northern portion of Lincoln County. A map of DNR’s regions is available on the DNR website.