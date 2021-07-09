Captain John Creek Fire burning 15k acres near Waha

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to near 105.
* WHERE...Colfax, Quincy, Pomeroy, Nezperce, Cheney, Ephrata,
Odessa, Winchester, Othello, Uniontown, Peck, Moses Lake,
Rockford, Rosalia, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Tekoa, Craigmont,
La Crosse, Lapwai, Culdesac, Lewiston, Davenport, Grand Coulee,
Clarkston, Anatone, Gifford, Kamiah, Peola, Oakesdale, Pullman,
and Ritzville.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&