WENATCHEE, Wash. — Chelan County has issued a level 2 evacuation notice due to the brush fire near 2100 block of Methow St.
The level 2 evacuation applies to all hillside properties on Pitcher Canyon Road, Methow Street (from 1900 block to Squilchuck Road), Silver Lane, Saddlerock Loop, Trigger Lane, Olen Drive and Circle Street.
A level 2 evacuation means to 'be prepared', there's significant danger in your area.
There are also road closures on Methow Street near Wenatchee. The closure starts at 2100 block (near Saddlehorn Avenue) and at Methow and Squilchuck Road.
You are advised to stay away from the area so firefighters and emergency responders can work.
This is ongoing and will be updated as more details come.