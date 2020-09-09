The Chikamin Fire, located in the Chikamin Ridge area 22 miles north of Leavenworth, is estimated to be burning 1,200 acres.
According to officials, the fire is burning in heavy timber in steep, inaccessible terrain. Crews are using natural features such as existing roads and trails to contain the spread of the fire.
Due to the Labor Day winds, the fire spread into the Garland Creek area on the Entiat Ranger District. Officials say the the fire is still within the confines of the old Wolverine Fire burn scar, but smoke is now visible from the Cottonwood Campground area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.