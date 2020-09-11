Find previous coverage of the Pearl Hill Fire here.
UPDATE: SEPT. 11 AT 3:35 P.M.
BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - Due to the Pearl Hill Fire, the city of Bridgeport has been put under a water boil alert.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the alert will continue until further notice.
People are advised that without boiling, city water is unsafe for consumption.
UPDATE: SEPT. 11 AT 12:35 P.M.
The Northwest Incident Management team is planning on a virtual community meeting at 5:00 p.m. for people affected by the Pearl Hill fire. To participate please go to: Northeast Washington Fire Information Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/newfireinfo.
The fire has burned more than 177,000 acres. The increased number is due to smoke clearing and new terrain becoming visible in the northwest portion of the fire.
For the next two-days, hand crews will try and tie off the backing and flanking flames in the northwestern corner of the fire.
Flare-ups continue along the western edge of the Pearl Hill Fire while power poles and fence posts hold fire deep in the ground throughout the burned area.
UPDATE: SEPT. 11 AT 6:35 A.M.
The Pearl Hill fire is burning 177,605 acres and is 41% contained.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has lowered some evacuations.
All areas south of Highway 2 have been reduced to level one.
The City of Bridgeport (within the city limits) has been reduced to level 2.
All other restrictions and road closures remain in place.
According to the Pearl Hill Incident Commander Shawn Sheldon, Pearl Hill Fire is 10 percent contained. Pearl Hill is burning 174,000 acres.
