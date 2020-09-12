The City of Spokane will open up the Convention Center Sunday morning as a short-term drop-in safer air center due to the hazardous smoke in our area.
The regional safer air center will be open 24 hours a day at the Spokane Convention Center beginning at 8:00 am on Sunday. The center will be open as long as the air quality index remains above 250. It will be open to anyone who needs a place to seek relief from the smoke, regardless of their housing situation.
“We are expanding our ability as a region to help those who require temporary relief from hazardous air quality levels,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “Anyone is welcome to come and stay for a few hours or longer as they need.”
Air quality is expected to remain very unhealthy through the weekend.
The cost of operating the center is $5,000 a day, according to a release from the City of Spokane Saturday night, which includes security, daily COVID-19 cleaning and restrooms.
