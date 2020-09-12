Weather Alert

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE TO TWO MILES IN DENSE SMOKE. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES, WASHINGTON PALOUSE, MOSES LAKE AREA, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA AND NORTHEAST MOUNTAINS. IN IDAHO, NORTHERN PANHANDLE, COEUR D'ALENE AREA AND IDAHO PALOUSE. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...MODERATE TO HAZARDOUS AIR QUALITY IS ALSO EXPECTED DUE TO THE DENSE SMOKE THROUGH MONDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD REMAIN INDOORS AND/OR LIMIT OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES TO AVOID INHALING SMOKE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. KEEP WINDOWS CLOSED, AND SET AIR CONDITIONER TO RECIRCULATE SO DIRTY AIR DOESN'T GO INSIDE. &&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 11 AM PDT MONDAY... AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE FOLLOWING AGENCIES: WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY INCREASING SMOKE REGION WIDE IS EXPECTED THROUGH THE REST OF THE WEEKEND AS AN EXTENSIVE AREA OF SMOKE FROM OREGON WILDFIRES MOVES INTO THE REGION. AIR QUALITY ACROSS THE REGION COULD VARY FROM MODERATE TO HAZARDOUS. POLLUTANTS IN SMOKE CAN CAUSE BURNING EYES...RUNNY NOSE...AGGRAVATE HEART AND LUNG DISEASES...AND AGGRAVATE OTHER SERIOUS HEALTH PROBLEMS. LIMIT OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND KEEP CHILDREN INDOORS IF IT IS SMOKY. PLEASE FOLLOW MEDICAL ADVICE IF YOU HAVE A HEART OR LUNG CONDITION. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON WILDLAND FIRE SMOKE IMPACTING WASHINGTON VISIT THE WASHINGTON SMOKE BLOG AT HTTP://WASMOKE.BLOGSPOT.COM AND FOR CURRENT WASHINGTON AIR QUALITY LEVELS, VISIT HTTPS://ENVIWA.ECOLOGY.WA.GOV/HOME/MAP. YOU MAY ALSO CONTACT YOUR LOCAL AIR QUALITY AGENCY.