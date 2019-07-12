COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department says a fire started on Best Hill on Thursday, July 11, was human caused but exactly how it started is unclear.
The fire could be seen from I-90 and as far away as Post Falls.
The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department says 15th Street is a busy road and they are hoping that someone may have seen something that could help investigators. They are also interested in video or pictures of the fire before the fire departments arrived at the scene.
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call the Idaho Department of Lands tip line at 208-666-8697. The lead investigator is Bob Helmer with IDL