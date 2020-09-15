Find previous coverage of the Cold Springs Fire here.
UPDATE: SEPT. 15 AT 8:30 A.M.
The Cold Springs Fire is now burning 188,852 acres and is 60% contained. According to fire officials, homes and infrastructures are still at risk.
Fire officials said crews will continue to work in the mill area, breaking up piles of wood shavings that have been smoldering. The northeast part of the fire has been the focus for the last several days and is now contained and in patrol status, officials said.
Repair groups have been set up to start working on roads and fencing where the initial attack destroyed. Containment lines are being patrolled and crews are mopping up additional hot spots within the perimeter of the fire. Power companies are making progress with the help of firefighters who are clearing hazard trees around work sites.
UPDATE: SEPT. 11 AT 5:15 A.M.
The Cold Springs Fire is now burning 187,689 acres and is 25% contained.
Thursday crews focused on the area east of Omak Lake and Haley Lake. Firefighters were assisted by four fire boss planes that dropped water in the area.
Crews began working on restoring damaged power poles and worked on restoring infrastructure.
People are still urged to stay away from the area.
UPDATE: SEPT. 10 AT 8 A.M.
The Cold Springs Fire is now burning 172,000 acres and is 10% contained, according to officials Thursday morning.
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the death of a one-year-old and the serious injury of two people who were found yesterday. Multiple structures have been lost due to the fire and Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations remain in place.
The Okanogan County Fairgrounds are open for livestock and has areas for RVs. The Red Cross is coordinating shelter for people who have been evacuated. Contact them at (509) 670-5331.
UPDATE: SEPT. 9 AT 8:40 P.M.
The Cold Springs Fire acreage is still at 163,000 acres and has not grown since the last update Wednesday morning. The fire is 10 percent contained.
According to Incident Commander Dean Kiefer, fire crews focused on structure protection of homes and will continue through the night.
Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations still remain in place.
The Okanogan County Fairground is open for livestock and has an area for RV campers.
The Red Cross is coordinating shelter for those who are evacuated. Their number is 509-670-5331
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SEPT. 9 AT 2:40 P.M.
Firefighters worked overnight on the Cold Springs Fire, focusing on structure protection and working on containment lines. According to officials, additional people arrived overnight and will assist today. Aircraft will also be over the fire again today. Officials said aircraft assistance was effective yesterday.
Officials said multiple structures have been lost and level 2 and 3 evacuations remain in place. For current orders, click here.
The Cold Springs Fire is estimated to be burning 163,000 acres and is 0% contained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.