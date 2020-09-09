Find previous coverage of the Cold Springs Fire here.
Firefighters worked overnight on the Cold Springs Fire, focusing on structure protection and working on containment lines. According to officials, additional people arrived overnight and will assist today. Aircraft will also be over the fire again today. Officials said aircraft assistance was effective yesterday.
Officials said multiple structures have been lost and level 2 and 3 evacuations remain in place. For current orders, click here.
The Cold Springs Fire is estimated to be burning 163,000 acres and is 0% contained.
