OMAK, Wash - A lumber mill on the east side of the town of Omak caught fire Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters say the fire was part of the Cold Springs wildfire which ignited on Monday.
The fire at the lumber mill sent a large plume of black smoke into the air several hundred feet high. The wind also whipped the flames into a tornado.
Emergency crews say there are several fires in the area, caused by embers that are being blown around by wind.
They report several fires have started on both sides of State Route 155 and the area around Brooks Tact Road.
The Okanaogan County Sheriff's office and Washington State Patrol have closed State Route 155 on the east side of Omak so emergency vehicles have room to operate. They are asking that everyone avoid the area.
