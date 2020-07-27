Update, July 27, 8:05 p.m.:
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Colockum Fire burning in Chelan County near the small town of Malaga is now 90% contained and evacuation levels have been reduced.
According to the Southeast Washington Interagency Team, the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24. The next day, the fire spread to the west and threatened additional homes. Additional air resources were called in and firefighters were able to stop it just as it was reaching timber stands and homes. No primary residences were lost.
Current evacuations remain in place at Colockum and Kingsbury Jumpoff Roads, all at level one. The Tarpiscan Road evacuation has been dropped.
On Monday, the fire reached 90% containment and had burned approximately 2,967 acres. Crews are continuing to work to secure the perimeter. The fire line is holding and crews have not reported any perimeter hot spots.
Previous Coverage:
CHELAN, County - Level 3 evacuations have been issued for a fire burning on Colokum Road and Kingsbury Road in Malaga.
According to Chelan County Emergency Management, Approximately 60 structures are threatened.
Level 2 evacuations have been issued for Kingsbury Road.
Everything south and east of the intersection of Colockum and Tarpiscan currently at Level 1.
