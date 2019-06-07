Update:

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County 243 Command Fire experienced a hot spot ignite on Friday night around 9:00 p.m.

Fire officials say the hot spot was about 30 square feet located inside the footprint of the fire.

Crews and engines were on scene to put out the hot spot.

Fire officials say there is nothing to worry about right now. The flare up is minor.

Previous Coverage:

Grant County's 243 Command Fire has now reached 85 percent containment with a total of 20,380 acres burned as of Friday evening.

While the majority of the fire is out and the air has cleared, officials say small spots of heat still remain and will remain until heavy rainfall. Crews plan to surround the fire's footprint with a wide, cool outer ring with no burnable material.

Remaining personnel will monitor and keep the fire within its current footprint until a local unit can take over.

The process of mopping up and rehabilitating the area will be continued by a small task force Saturday.

Previous Coverage:

The 243 Command Fire in Grant County remains at 65-percent containment and was last reported at 20,380 acres in size Friday morning.

All evacuation orders have been dropped and crews are planning to have mop-up and rehab operations completed by the end of Friday's shift.

Some fire personnel began going home Thursday, and more are expected Friday before the fire is eventually handed off to a local team Saturday.

Crews say Thursday's temperatures assisted efforts, and some standing and down Russian Olive trees and some areas along Lower Crab Creek continue to be a heat source, which crews expect to address more Thursday.

The Incident Management Team says though the majority of the fire is out and the air has cleared, small spots of heat still remain and will remain until a heavy rainfall. Crews plan to have the fire footprint surrounded by a wide and cool outer ring with no burnable material.

Three outbuildings have been reported damaged during the fire that began Monday night.

As fire season begins, an official suggests checking out Firewise to learn how to prepare your home for wildfires along with tips and suggestions.

Previous Coverage:

As of 6:00 pm on Thursday, June 6, all roads have been opened and all evacuation levels for the 243 Command Fire in Grant County have been lifted.

The fire remains at 20,500 acres at 65 percent containment.

Previous Coverage:

As of Thursday evening, Officials in Grant County say the 243 Command Fire is 20,500 acres and is 65% contained.

Some crews will remain overnight and into the day tomorrow, but many crews are demobilizing.