As of Thursday evening, Officials in Grant County say the 243 Command Fire is 20,500 acres and is 65% contained.

Some crews will remain overnight and into the day tomorrow, but many crews are demobilizing.

Update: Crews have made "tremendous progress" and say the risk to the public is much, much lower as the 243 Command Fire is now reported at 18,774 acres and 50 percent contained.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office shared the latest update on the fire on behalf of the Incident Management Team. They report fire conditions with much smaller areas actively burning.

The Incident Management team confirmed the fire size and containment in their latest release Thursday morning.

Level 2 evacuations remain in Smyrma, and current closures include Beverly Burke Rd and Lower Crab Creek. Those closures and evacuations are expected to change Thursday, according to the PIO.

Resources for the fire include four aircraft and 350 total personnel. Crews are planning to have mop-up and rehab operations close to completion by the end of Friday' shift. From then, most resources will be able to return home.

Wednesday afternoon, strong winds tested the fires, but lines held, and an additional sprinkling of rain had no effect on the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A public information officer for the 243 Command Fire says the fire is now 50% contained.

The estimated acreage of the fire remains at 15,000 acres.

A PIO for the 243 Command Fire has clarified that the blaze is currently involving 15,000 acres.

The 243 Command Fire in Grant County has grown to an estimated 18,774 acres, but is now reported 25 percent contained Wednesday morning.

The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team says two minor injuries have been reported and one garage has been damaged, but no residences have.

Resources include four aircraft and 380 personnel. Level 3 evacuations remain in place for Smyrma.

Crews plan to aggressively attack the fire when possible, with the safety of public and firefighters a top priority, while considering the value of natural and commercial resources at risk.

With an incoming cold front, an emphasis continues to minimize acres burned.

Previous coverage: