Update: A PIO for the 243 Command Fire has clarified that the blaze is currently involving 15,000 acres.

Previous Coverage: The 243 Command Fire in Grant County has grown to an estimated 18,774 acres, but is now reported 25 percent contained Wednesday morning.

The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team says two minor injuries have been reported and one garage has been damaged, but no residences have.

Resources include four aircraft and 380 personnel. Level 3 evacuations remain in place for Smyrma.

Crews plan to aggressively attack the fire when possible, with the safety of public and firefighters a top priority, while considering the value of natural and commercial resources at risk.

With an incoming cold front, an emphasis continues to minimize acres burned.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE: #243Fire in Grant Co. is estimated at 18,774 acres, as of Wednesday morning. It's 25% contained. DNR is assisting BLM by sending 2 helicopters, 2 small planes (fire bosses), 20 firefighters and two strike teams of engines. Follow @GrantCoSheriff for evac info. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 5, 2019

Previous coverage: