My heart absolutely sank as I walked through the town of Malden, or what's left of the town of Malden, and saw the reality of what the small, farming community is facing following a devastating wildfire earlier this week.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz also toured the town with Mayor Chris Ferrell on Wednesday and between the destruction and just learning of the death of a small child in the Cold Springs Fire, Franz held back tears as she talked about preventing something like this from ever happening again.
"They had limited resources," Franz said about the small town of Malden. "They didn't have a chance in this fight."
Commissioner Franz and Mayor Ferrell surveyed the damage that could only best be described in Ferrerll's own words as she said to Franz, "It's like a bomb went off."
Franz offered a shoulder, a hug, and comfort for Mayor Ferrell during an unimaginable time as Wednesday's tour acted as a somber reminder of where we now find ourselves this fire season.
"It's been some of the most challenging 48 hours for this state," Commissioner Franz said. "We are very stretched on resources. We are trying to do our best in every single corner of this state to get control and to protect these communities, to protect the lives, not only of our residents but also our firefighters. Anything anyone can do to prevent these fires from starting in the first place will help all of us."
Nearly 60 fires popped up on Labor Day across the state, with nine of them becoming significant, and another couple dozen the next day, according to Franz. With the gutted post office in Malden acting as a backdrop, Franz emphasized the importance of making sure resources are available to firefighters and communities before fires happen.
"This is why this state needs to make this day an absolute priority to never let this happen again without ensuring we're investing in our communities to make them more resilient," Franz said. "I urge everybody to please not make this the last day we focus on fire, Malden, and all of the other communities fighting this battle every single year."
Franz said investing in more resources, like equipment and personnel, now will save money and possibly lives in the run.
I'm always trying to find a positive takeaway from things, however, as I walked around Malden on Wednesday and saw firsthand the devastation the town is now facing, it's hard to find anything positive other than everyone in the town is accounted for and safe. Also surviving the fire on Monday, an American flag sitting right across the street from the gutted grocery store and post office. The flag stands alone, symbolic of the heart and perseverance the small town of Malden has, while at the same time, as Commissioner Franz pointed out to me, perhaps serving as a beacon of unity in tragedy.
"We need to see this opportunity to end the division. Right now at the national and state lever, there is so much division and division gets us nowhere," Franz said. "If we're divided on the fire line, we will fail. If we're divided in our community... we will fail. As I see my firefighters in every corner of the state, doing everything they can with limited resources to protect every single community, we are stronger together. We will get through any crisis together and we need to all be thinking about being together."
