ELK, Wash – Flames towered over Adrienne Gibson's property. Four generations' worth of memories could have been reduced to ashes by the Oregon Road Fire.
"I was an emotional wreck that night just having the fire go through the property," said Gibson.
Gibson says community members immediately went to work to save her family's home, "Close to 100 people in the field, and up and down the roads, and with bobcats and dozers and cutting all these lines, and it saved the community."
Gibson says that the community's response to her crisis was something special to Elk, "when there's community members in need of something, this community comes together like no other community."
Although acres worth of land burned, Gibson says she is one of the lucky ones, "There's so many of my friends and family that lost their homes, and my heart goes out to them. I can't even imagine that. We are so fortunate."
Gibson's message to those who she says saved her home is simple, "so grateful for everybody that was here and I was trying to think even how many houses are on the other side of me that because of them all those houses are still here."