INCHELIUM, Wash. - Three fires are in Inchelium on the Colville Indian Reservation continue to burn thousands of acres Tuesday as community members rally together.
Community members of Inchelium told KHQ they are thankful for their community that they also consider a family.
As soon as Joel Boyd, a elected official for the Colville Tribes on the the Tribal Council, knew that his immediate family and home was safe, he ran to help his community.
Boyd said he and many other members of the community helped each other evacuate and helped put out the fire as much as they could.
"It's sad to see what's going on here, but to see everybody step in and help in whatever role they can, I can't thank them enough," said Boyd.
Boyd said that a lot of their resources that are used to fight the fires, were sent to Omak to help with the Cold Springs Fire, so members of the community had to step into help.
"Everyone here in town, stepped up in a really amazing way, I wasn't out there alone," said Boyd.
According to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation, four structures have been lost to the fires: two homes and two outbuildings. In total, an estimated 6,750 acres have burned.
The following evacuations are in place:
- Fry Fire: The area near Moon Mountain is under a level three evacuation for residents living near Twin Lakes and Meteor Road including North & South Twin.
- Inchelium Highway Fire: Level three evacuations are in place for residents near Hall Creek and Seyler Valley Road. Evacuations have been lifted for Buttercup Lane and Cobb Creek. Residents should continue to be aware of fire in the area.
- Kewa Field Fire: Residents in Kewa Valley remain under level two evacuation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.