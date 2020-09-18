UPDATE: SEPT. 18 AT 10:15 A.M.
Jamie and Jake Hyland, the couple who was badly burned and lost their toddler and unborn child in the Cold Springs Fire, celebrated Jamie's birthday from Jake's hospital room on Thursday, an update on GoFundMe said. This was the first time Jamie was able to get out of bed and into a wheelchair, a special moment that was marked by Jake even signing her "Happy Birthday."
The nurses made her a pureed strawberry shortcake.
According to the GoFundMe, Jamie is alert and talking as much as she can. Tests are showing good signs and she's only on one antibiotic for an infection, which is down from three, the update said.
"She's seriously a rockstar," the update said.
The update said Jamie is still working on "coughing up gunk" but that her "hard work is strengthening her throat and lung muscles."
The update said Jake had surgery on Tuesday and had three pins placed in his right hand to help stabilize his fingers that were severely burned to the bone. He will undergo another surgery Today.
"His wound care had been going really well," the update said. "He is literally so amazing!"
The update said, "Jake and Jamie give thanks to their God and know that He is their healer, their rock. He is the healer of broken hearted. He is getting them through hour by hour, day by day."
If you want to mail cards, you can send them to: P.O. Box 361 Maple Valley, WA 98038.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SEATTLE - According to Harborview Medical Center, the Renton couple who lost their 1-year-old child and unborn child in the Cold Springs Fire remain in serious condition in the ICU.
Jake and Jamie Hyland suffered burns across much of their bodies as they fought to escape the flames in Okanogan, WA while visiting property they'd recently inherited.
An update on the family's Go Fund Me page says they are continuing to heal, suffering ups and downs but moving in the right direction.
Their GoFundMe page has raised more than a quarter-million dollars in about a week.
