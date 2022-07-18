NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - Nez Perce County fire crews are battling a wildfire that sparked Sunday night on the north side of US 95 above the Clearwater River Casino.
Right now, the Express Fire is burning 1,200 acres as crews work to establish a perimeter. According to the Nez Perce County Emergency Management, the casino, residential area and RV park in the immediate area have been evacuated.
US 95 was blocked for a few hours, but the Idaho Department of Transportation said it reopened around 4:30 a.m. and that traffic was flowing through. You're still asked to avoid the area to let crews work on the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.