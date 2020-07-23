UPDATE 3:36 PM:
Steven's County Fire District #1 Chief Mike Bucey says the Red Lake fire started just after noon on Thursday. Some people shooting in the area noticed smoke in the area where they were shooting. They tried to put it out but then called the fire department.
The fire had grown to five acres by the time crews arrived. Because of the dry bush and rocky terrain, air support was called in including two fire bosses and a helicopter.
Chief Bucey said crews were able to quickly get a line around the fire. Currently, the fire is about 10 to 15 acres.
No structures are threatened and no one has been injured.
Crews will remain on scene through the evening and possible overnight.
Previous coverage:
TUMTUM, Wash. - Firefighters are battling a 10-acre wildfire near Tumtum.
Department of Natural resources says the fire is burning in timber and sage brush.
No evacuations have been issued right now. There is also no word on how much of the fire has been contained.
There are no traffic impacts right now
No word on containment
