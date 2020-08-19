SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -
UPDATE: AUG. 19 AT 3:20 PM
According to a tweet from Washington Department of Natural Resources, the fire is now completely lined.
Crews will continue to strengthen those lines for containment and mop up any hot spots.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Firefighters have responded to a wildfire near Chapman Lake in the Cheney area Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the Chapman Lake Fire is burning about 64 acres. Crews are working to construct a fire line for containment.
Chapman Lake is in the Cheney area just south of the Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge.
There have been no evacuation notices announced at the moment in response to the fire.
NEW #WaWILDFIRE - #ChapmanLakeFire is burning 64 acres in #SpokaneCounty. Crews are working to construct line for containment.— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 19, 2020
