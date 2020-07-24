UPDATE, July 24th, 6:46 PM:
Guy Gifford with the Department with Natural resources says firefighters are currently working to put out 2 groups of fires.
The first group is in the Dishman Hills area. 2 small fires burning grass and brush have been knocked down.
The second group of fires is burning along Highway 27. That group is made up of at least 3 small fires. Crews have been able to knock those fires down as well.
None of the fires were bigger than an acre.
Fire crews from Fire Districts 8, 11, and 2 as well as crews from Spokane Valley, DNR and Fish and Wildlife assisted in fighting the fire.
UPDATE, July 24th, 6:31pm:
Firefighters say the largest of the fires is 10 to 15 acres.
Crews are investigating reports that the fire may have been started by a van scraping the ground and sparking the fire.
Air Support has been called in to help fight the flames.
Currently, there are no mandatory evacuations in place.
UPDATE, July 24th, 6:08pm:
Video sent to KHQ shows fire burning trees and brush near the road.
At least one Helicopter has been called out to help fight the fire.
Previous Coverage:
Valleyford, Wash - A several small fires have broken out near 8th and Dishman Mica Rd.
Currently no evacuations have been ordered. People who live in the area have reported seeing and smelling smoke.
State Route 27 is closed from Palouse Highway to Vicari Road. Dishman-Mica Road is closed from SR 27 to Madison Rd.
KHQ has a crew on the way and will update this article as we learn new information.
